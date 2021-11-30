Download Microsoft Project Professional 2019 (Trial Version)
Project Professional 2019
- Pre-built templates that help you get your project started on the right track
- Sync with Project Server and Project Online
- Users can submit timesheets to capture project and non-project time spent
- Run what-if scenarios to make the most of your task assignments
- Auto-populate start and end dates based on dependencies
- Visually represent complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines
To download Microsoft Project Professional 2019 ISO from Microsoft (trial version) you click here
How to install Microsoft Project Professional 2019
Step 1: After you download, you have Microsoft Project Professional 2019 iso file, so you need to extract it. You can download 7-Zip to extract iso file
After you download, you have the 7-Zip.exe file, you click it to install 7-Zip.
Then you click “Install“
Step 2: You right-click the Microsoft Project Professional 2019 file which you download, you select “7-Zip” => Extract to “ProjectPro2019…”
Step 3: After you extract the file, you open Microsoft Project Professional 2019 folder then you click “Setup.exe”.
Step 4: You click “Install Now” and wait a moment.
Done!
Microsoft Project Professional 2019 Requirements
|Processor
|1.6 gigahertz (GHz) or faster, 2-core
|Operating System
|Windows 10, Windows Server 2019
|Memory
|4 GB RAM; 2 GB RAM (32-bit)
|Hard Disk Space
|4 GB available disk space
|Display
|1280 x 768 screen resolution
|Graphics
|DirectX 10 graphics card for graphics hardware acceleration
|Additional System Requirements
|Internet access Microsoft account
