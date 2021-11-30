Download Microsoft Project Professional 2019 (Trial Version)

Project Professional 2019

Pre-built templates that help you get your project started on the right track

Sync with Project Server and Project Online

Users can submit timesheets to capture project and non-project time spent

Run what-if scenarios to make the most of your task assignments

Auto-populate start and end dates based on dependencies

Visually represent complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines

To download Microsoft Project Professional 2019 ISO from Microsoft (trial version) you click here

How to install Microsoft Project Professional 2019

Step 1: After you download, you have Microsoft Project Professional 2019 iso file, so you need to extract it. You can download 7-Zip to extract iso file

After you download, you have the 7-Zip.exe file, you click it to install 7-Zip.

Then you click “Install“

Step 2: You right-click the Microsoft Project Professional 2019 file which you download, you select “7-Zip” => Extract to “ProjectPro2019…”

Step 3: After you extract the file, you open Microsoft Project Professional 2019 folder then you click “Setup.exe”.

Step 4: You click “Install Now” and wait a moment.

Done!

To download Microsoft Project Standard 2019 from Microsoft (trial version) you click here

You can watch this video to know how to download Microsoft Project 2019:

Microsoft Project Professional 2019 Requirements

Processor 1.6 gigahertz (GHz) or faster, 2-core Operating System Windows 10, Windows Server 2019 Memory 4 GB RAM; 2 GB RAM (32-bit) Hard Disk Space 4 GB available disk space Display 1280 x 768 screen resolution Graphics DirectX 10 graphics card for graphics hardware acceleration Additional System Requirements Internet access Microsoft account

