Download Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 from Microsoft
Microsoft released Windows 11 and Office 2021 on 10-05-2021.
To download Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus from Microsoft you click here
You can see the link to download Office 2021 Pro Plus (trial version) from Microsoft
Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus includes:
- Microsoft Word 2021
- Microsoft Excel 2021
- Microsoft Access 2021
- Microsoft PowerPoint 2021
- Microsoft OneNote 2021
- Microsoft Outlook 2021
- Microsoft Publisher 2021
- Microsoft InfoPath 2021
How to install Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus (trial version)
Note: Microsoft Office 2021 Professional Plus only works on Windows 10/Windows 11.
Step 1: You open the file you download
Step 2: You click setup.exe file
Step 3: You wait for a moment to install Microsoft Office 2021
After you install Microsoft Office 2021, you have 5 days to use it
You can watch this video to know how to download and install Office 2021 Pro Plus:
What’s new in Office 2021
In Office 2021, you’ll find new co-authoring features, inking tools, data types, functions, translation and editing tools, motion graphics, ease-of-use features, and so much more! Check out what’s available to you today.
Co-author documents
With real-time co-authoring, you can work with others in the same document at the same time. There’s no need to send extra notes or emails because everyone will be notified when a file is updated.
New in:
Better collaboration with modern comments
Have control of when you send comments to your co-authors and be productive with a consistent commenting experience between Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
New in:
Know who’s in your document
See who else is working along with you and where they are in the document. You’ll find this experience in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
New in:
Visual refresh
Work with a modernized Start experience and newly refreshed tabs in the ribbon. Experience a clean, clear style with monoline iconography, neutral color palette, and softer window corners. These updates communicate action and provide features with simple visuals.
You can see more here: https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/office/what-s-new-in-office-2021-43848c29-665d-4b1b-bc12-acd2bfb3910a
