Download Project Professional 2021 from Microsoft (Trial Version)
Project Professional 2021
- Pre-built templates help you get your project started on the right track
- Sync with Project Online and Project Server
- Submit timesheets to capture time spent on project and non-project work
- Run what-if scenarios to make the most of your task assignments
- Auto-populate start and end dates based on dependencies
- Visually represent complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines
- Supports Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) and is compatible with Office LTSC and Office 2021
To download Project Professional 2021 from Microsoft you click here
How to install Project Pro 2021
Step 1: You open the file you download
Step 2: You click setup.exe file
Step 3: You wait for a moment to install Project Professional 2021
After you install Project Pro 2021, you have 5 days to use it.
Project Professional 2021 requirement
|Processor
|1.6 gigahertz (GHz) or faster, 2-core
|Operating system
|Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows Server 2019
|Memory
|4 GB RAM; 2 GB RAM (32-bit)
|Hard disk space
|4.0 GB of available disk space
|Display
|1280 x 768 screen resolution
|Graphics
|DirectX 10 graphics card for graphics hardware acceleration
