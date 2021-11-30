Download Project Professional 2021 from Microsoft (Trial Version)

Project Professional 2021

Pre-built templates help you get your project started on the right track

Sync with Project Online and Project Server

Submit timesheets to capture time spent on project and non-project work

Run what-if scenarios to make the most of your task assignments

Auto-populate start and end dates based on dependencies

Visually represent complex schedules with built-in multiple timelines

Supports Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) and is compatible with Office LTSC and Office 2021

To download Project Professional 2021 from Microsoft you click here

How to install Project Pro 2021

Step 1: You open the file you download

Step 2: You click setup.exe file

Step 3: You wait for a moment to install Project Professional 2021

After you install Project Pro 2021, you have 5 days to use it.

Project Professional 2021 requirement

Processor 1.6 gigahertz (GHz) or faster, 2-core Operating system Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows Server 2019 Memory 4 GB RAM; 2 GB RAM (32-bit) Hard disk space 4.0 GB of available disk space Display 1280 x 768 screen resolution Graphics DirectX 10 graphics card for graphics hardware acceleration

