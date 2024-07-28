Juveniles Arrested for Commercial Burglary – 2024-00201640

On 07-14-24 in the early morning hours, two unknown persons forced entry into the Weeki Wachee Outpost, located at 8057 Cortez Boulevard in Weeki Wachee. While inside, the suspects stole two containers of ice cream and cigarillos.

The burglary was captured on video surveillance, and showed the suspects to be wearing hoodies, pants, and ski masks and both individuals to be carrying backpacks.

On 07-25-24, patrol deputies responded to 8279 Dalewood Drive in Weeki Wachee for an unrelated incident.

While investigating the call on Dalewood Drive, deputies were advised by several parties on scene that the persons responsible for the burglary at the Weeki Wachee Out Post lived at this location. Detectives were contacted and responded to Dalewood Drive.

During the investigation, deputies and detectives observed one of the individuals to be wearing the same pants as one of the burglary suspects wore, and another individual to be wearing a ski mask. Detectives also observed one of the backpacks to be present in the residence.

Further, the individuals who originally provided the information to deputies regarding the suspects residing at the address showed detectives where the suspects had discarded the ice cream containers and cigarillos.

Both suspects were taken into custody and transported to the District Two office so they could be interviewed.

During the post Miranda interview, suspect # 1, Justin Robertson Jr. (15), identified himself and the other suspect as the ones in the video. Robertson, admitted to his involvement in the burglary, stating that it was his idea and suspect # 2 was only following his lead.

Suspect #2, Aidan Rosenfelt (14), refused to speak with detectives.