Download Microsoft Project Professional 2016 (Trial Version)

Built-in reports help project stakeholders visualize data to gain insights across projects and make more informed decisions.

Familiar automated scheduling tools help reduce inefficiencies and training time. Multiple timelines make it easier to visualize complex schedules.

Resource management tools help you build project teams, request needed resources, and create more efficient schedules.

Use the Getting Starting screen to quickly learn about new features. Pre-built Project templates make sure you get started on the right track.

To download Microsoft Project Professional 2016 ISO from Microsoft (trial version) you click here

(You can use the link to install MS Project Pro 2016 for both Windows 32-bit and 64-bit)

How to install Microsoft Project Professional 2016

Step 1: After you download, you have Microsoft Project Professional 2016 iso file, so you need to extract it. You can download 7-Zip to extract iso file

After you download, you have the 7-Zip.exe file, you click it to install 7-Zip.

Then you click “Install“

Step 2: You right-click the Microsoft Project Professional 2016 file which you download, you select “7-Zip” => Extract to “ProjectPro2016…”

Step 3: After you extract the file, you open Microsoft Project Professional 2016 folder then you click “Setup.exe”.

Step 4: You click “Install Now” and wait a moment.

Done!

For Windows 32-bit: you click here

For Windows 64-bit: you click here

Microsoft Project Professional 2016 Requirements

Processor 1.6 gigahertz (GHz) or faster, 2-core Operating System Windows 7/8/10 Memory 4 GB RAM; 2 GB RAM (32-bit) Hard Disk Space 4 GB available disk space Display 1280 x 768 screen resolution Graphics DirectX 10 graphics card for graphics hardware acceleration Additional System Requirements Internet access Microsoft account

