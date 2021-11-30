Download Microsoft Project Professional 2016 (Trial Version)

Project Professional 2016

  • Built-in reports help project stakeholders visualize data to gain insights across projects and make more informed decisions.
  • Familiar automated scheduling tools help reduce inefficiencies and training time. Multiple timelines make it easier to visualize complex schedules.
  • Resource management tools help you build project teams, request needed resources, and create more efficient schedules.
  • Use the Getting Starting screen to quickly learn about new features. Pre-built Project templates make sure you get started on the right track.

To download Microsoft Project Professional 2016 ISO from Microsoft (trial version) you click here

(You can use the link to install MS Project Pro 2016 for both Windows 32-bit and 64-bit)

How to install Microsoft Project Professional 2016

Step 1: After you download, you have Microsoft Project Professional 2016 iso file, so you need to extract it. You can download 7-Zip to extract iso file

After you download, you have the 7-Zip.exe file, you click it to install 7-Zip.

7-zip.exe-file

Then you click “Install

Install-7-Zip

Step 2: You right-click the Microsoft Project Professional 2016 file which you download, you select “7-Zip” => Extract to “ProjectPro2016…”

extract-Microsoft-Visio-Pro-2016

Step 3: After you extract the file, you open Microsoft Project Professional 2016 folder then you click “Setup.exe”.

Office pro Plus 2021 setup file

Step 4: You click “Install Now” and wait a moment.

Done!

To download Microsoft Project Standard 2016 from Microsoft (trial version) you click these links:

Microsoft Project Professional 2016 Requirements

Processor 1.6 gigahertz (GHz) or faster, 2-core
Operating System Windows 7/8/10
Memory 4 GB RAM; 2 GB RAM (32-bit)
Hard Disk Space 4 GB available disk space
Display 1280 x 768 screen resolution
Graphics DirectX 10 graphics card for graphics hardware acceleration
Additional System Requirements Internet access   Microsoft account

