Download Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 (Trial Version)
Visio Professional 2016
- Visio 2016 includes stencils for business, basic network diagrams, basic flowcharts, organization charts, and general multi-purpose diagrams.
- NOTE: Windows XP and Vista NOT supported. This product requires Windows 7/8/10.
- Product download occurs on Office.com. Details about the download process are listed below.
Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 download ISO from Microsoft (trial version) you click here
(Both Windows 7/8/10 32-bit and 64-bit support)
I also sell Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 key $35/key. You can redeem the key via setup.office.com. If you want to buy it you can visit https://saleproductkey.com/
How to install Microsoft Visio Professional 2016
Step 1: After you download, you have Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 iso file, so you need to extract it. You can download 7-Zip to extract iso file
After you download 7-zip, you have the 7-Zip.exe file, you click it to install 7-Zip.
Then you click “Install“
Step 2: You right-click the Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 file which you download, you select “7-Zip” => Extract to “VisioPro2016…”
Step 3: After you extract the file, you open Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 folder then you click “Setup.exe”.
Step 4: You click “Install Now” and wait a moment.
Done!
To download Microsoft Visio Standard 2016 ISO from Microsoft (trial version) you click these links
- For Windows 32-bit: you click here
- For Windows 64-bit: you click here
Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 Requirements
|Processor
|1.6 gigahertz (GHz) or faster, 2-core
|Operating System
|Windows 7/8.1/10
|Memory
|4 GB RAM; 2 GB RAM (32-bit)
|Hard Disk Space
|4 GB available disk space
|Display
|1280 x 768 screen resolution
|Graphics
|DirectX 10 graphics card for graphics hardware acceleration
|Additional System Requirements
|Internet access
Microsoft account
Tag: Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 download iso, Microsoft Visio 2016 iso file
Read more: