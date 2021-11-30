Download Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 (Trial Version)

Visio Professional 2016

Visio 2016 includes stencils for business, basic network diagrams, basic flowcharts, organization charts, and general multi-purpose diagrams.

NOTE: Windows XP and Vista NOT supported. This product requires Windows 7/8/10.

Product download occurs on Office.com. Details about the download process are listed below.

Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 download ISO from Microsoft (trial version) you click here (Both Windows 7/8/10 32-bit and 64-bit support)

How to install Microsoft Visio Professional 2016



Step 1: After you download, you have Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 iso file, so you need to extract it. You can download 7-Zip to extract iso file

After you download 7-zip, you have the 7-Zip.exe file, you click it to install 7-Zip.

Then you click “Install“

Step 2: You right-click the Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 file which you download, you select “7-Zip” => Extract to “VisioPro2016…”

Step 3: After you extract the file, you open Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 folder then you click “Setup.exe”.

Step 4: You click “Install Now” and wait a moment.

Done!

For Windows 32-bit: you click here

For Windows 64-bit: you click here

Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 Requirements

Processor 1.6 gigahertz (GHz) or faster, 2-core Operating System Windows 7/8.1/10 Memory 4 GB RAM; 2 GB RAM (32-bit) Hard Disk Space 4 GB available disk space Display 1280 x 768 screen resolution Graphics DirectX 10 graphics card for graphics hardware acceleration Additional System Requirements Internet access Microsoft account

