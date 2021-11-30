Download Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 (Trial Version)

Visio Professional 2016

  • Visio 2016 includes stencils for business, basic network diagrams, basic flowcharts, organization charts, and general multi-purpose diagrams.
  • NOTE: Windows XP and Vista NOT supported. This product requires Windows 7/8/10.
  • Product download occurs on Office.com. Details about the download process are listed below.

Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 download ISO from Microsoft (trial version) you click here

(Both Windows 7/8/10 32-bit and 64-bit support)

How to install Microsoft Visio Professional 2016

Step 1: After you download, you have Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 iso file, so you need to extract it. You can download 7-Zip to extract iso file

After you download 7-zip, you have the 7-Zip.exe file, you click it to install 7-Zip.

7-zip.exe-file

Then you click “Install

Install-7-Zip

Step 2: You right-click the Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 file which you download, you select “7-Zip” => Extract to “VisioPro2016…”

extract-Microsoft-Visio-Pro-2016

Step 3: After you extract the file, you open Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 folder then you click “Setup.exe”.

Office pro Plus 2021 setup file

Step 4: You click “Install Now” and wait a moment.

Done!

To download Microsoft Visio Standard 2016 ISO from Microsoft (trial version) you click these links

Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 Requirements

Processor 1.6 gigahertz (GHz) or faster, 2-core
Operating System Windows 7/8.1/10
Memory 4 GB RAM; 2 GB RAM (32-bit)
Hard Disk Space 4 GB available disk space
Display 1280 x 768 screen resolution
Graphics DirectX 10 graphics card for graphics hardware acceleration
Additional System Requirements Internet access

Microsoft account

