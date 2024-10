Hernando County

CREME STOPPERS

HERNANDO COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS

WANTED: CARLOS GONZALES

DOB: 04/28/1981

HEIGHT: 5′ 10″

WEIGHT: 175

WAR-2024-CF735

CTI-FAIL TO COMPLETE TRANSIENT 30

DAY CHECK IN

CT2-FAIL TO COMPLETE 6 MONTH BI-

ANNUAL REGISTRATION

CT3-FAIL TO REPORT CHANGE OF

PHONE NUMBER

CT4-FAILURE TO PROVIDE

NOTIFICATION OF ESTABLISHING

PERMANENT RESIDENCE OUT OF STATE

NO BOND ALL CHARGES

If you recognize this subject, or have any information, please call Crime Stoppers! You will remain anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD UP TO $5,000! www.HernandoCounty Crime Stoppers.com

Toll Free 1-866-990-tips (8477) OR **TIPS from any cell phone