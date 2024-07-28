Sexual Predator Change of Address Notification – Kent

The HCSO provides Sexual Predator address notifications when a Sexual Predator moves into Hernando County or changes his or her address within Hernando County.

This individual is NOT wanted.

This notification serves only to notify the community of the residential address of this Sexual Predator.

Sexual Predator Change of Address Notification - Kent

For more information on Sexual Offenders/Predators in your neighborhood, please visit the link below: https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf

