Tree Trimming Scam Working its Way Through the Tampa Bay Area

Date: July 10, 2019

A new scam is making its way through the Tampa Bay area.

In recent weeks, several residents throughout the Tampa Bay area have been victimized by individuals posing as tree trimmers.

These individuals go into an area under the guise of operating a legitimate tree trimming service.

Some are saying they work for the power company, while others state they were hired to trim a neighbor’s trees.

One individual distracts the homeowner by asking to go to the homeowner’s backyard so to discuss, which trees are going to be trimmed.

While the homeowner is distracted in the backyard, another individual enters the residence and steals anything of value.

Both individuals quickly leave before the homeowner realizes he or she has been victimized.

While none of these incidents to date have been reported in Hernando County, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office recommends that if you are approached in a similar manner, request to see the individuals’ credentials.

A legitimate tree trimmer should not have a problem complying with this request.

The Sheriff’s Office also recommends that you lock all doors and windows to your residence whenever you leave your home.

If you ever feel as though something is just not right, don’t hesitate to contact the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

