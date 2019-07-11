Sheriff Updates Crime Data 07-10-19
An oversight has been discovered with crime data that was released late last month.
Sheriff Al Nienhuis wanted to take this opportunity to clear up that discrepancy, provide you with accurate data, and explain why the original data was misinterpreted.
Under the recommendation of the FDLE, the Uniform Crime Report (UCR) data listed in the 2018 official record for countywide crime did not include crimes committed in the City of Brooksville.
The former Brooksville Police Department provided law enforcement services from 01-01-18 through 05-31-18. Any data collected during that time period was done by the police department and not HCSO; therefore, FDLE recommended against sending partial data.
By removing the City of Brooksville from the 2017 data and comparing that to the 2018 data for “unincorporated” Hernando County, calculation shows a decrease in the crime rate of 4.1%.
Full-year City of Brooksville data will be provided to the FDLE at the conclusion of 2019.
“I thought it best to address each of you myself as my commitment to transparency remains one of my foremost concerns as your Sheriff of Hernando County,” said Sheriff Al Nienhuis.