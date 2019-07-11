Vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Road 50
The Florida Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Road 50, east of Richloam Clay Sink Road in Ridge Manor.
According to the report, shortly before 5:35 a.m., a dump truck driven by Humberto Carmona, 60, of Land O’ Lakes, was traveling east on Cortez Boulevard when he spotted the driver of an oncoming SUV attempting to illegally pass several other vehicles.
As the SUV approached in Carmona’s lane of travel, he was force for drive off the roadway to avoid a head-on collision.
Carmona lost control of his vehicle, which overturned and spilled its load of lime rock and gravel onto the roadway.
The driver of the SUV proceeded to leave the scene and has not been identified.
The crash closed State Road 50 from U.S. 301 to State Road 471 for several hours.
No serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Anyone traveling in the area at the time of the crash who has any information about the unidentified SUV is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800.