The Florida Highway Patrol, with assistance from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Road 50, east of Richloam Clay Sink Road in Ridge Manor.

According to the report, shortly before 5:35 a.m., a dump truck driven by Humberto Carmona, 60, of Land O’ Lakes, was traveling east on Cortez Boulevard when he spotted the driver of an oncoming SUV attempting to illegally pass several other vehicles.

As the SUV approached in Carmona’s lane of travel, he was force for drive off the roadway to avoid a head-on collision.