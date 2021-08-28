Traffic Stop Leads to Methamphetamine Trafficking Arrests in Spring Hill

On 08-26-2021 at 11:34 p.m., Deputy Y. Hantzis and Deputy S. Gutierrez observed a Chevrolet truck traveling northbound on Commercial Way by Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Deputies noted the vehicle had inoperable tag lights. Furthermore, a check of the vehicle’s registration revealed the registered owner, who was also the driver, Travis Kent DOB/06-16-1979, had an expired driver license of more than six months.

A traffic stop was conducted where deputies made contact with Kent and his girlfriend, front seat passenger, Kristen Nugent DOB/08-26-1984. During the traffic stop investigation, consent was given by the occupants to search the vehicle. The vehicle search revealed a trafficking amount of methamphetamine (approximately 20 grams) that was packaged in separate baggies consistent with distribution.

Deputies also located paraphernalia and an unknown white substance inside the vehicle. The suspects were arrested and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center for processing.

Kent was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving with an Expired License. His bond was set at $41,500.

Nugent was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $41,000.

