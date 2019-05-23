Traffic Crash with Road Obstruction 05-23-19

Traffic Crash with Road Obstruction

Cortez Boulevard and Thistlebrook Lane

CORTEZ BOULEVARD WILL BE CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS

Vehicle crashed into the back of a school bus (no injuries on the school bus)

Please use an alternate route or expect delays until the roadway can be cleared (usually about 30 – 45 minutes).

Please moveover

Update: The roadway is still blocked westbound due to the Traffic Crash at Cortez Boulevard and Thistlebrook Lane.

One individual was flown out due to their injuries, but is now in stable condition.

