Sentencing Information – Detectives Investigating Weekend Homicide

Investigation revealed, the victim, identified as Preston Oliver Talley W/M DOB/03-29-1981, had traveled to Ridge Manor in Hernando County, from Gainesville, to meet with a female he met through the dating site, Plenty of Fish.

Once in Hernando County, Talley met with the female, later identified as Kayla Morrow. The pair traveled to a secluded area in the Richloam Wildlife Management Area off McKinney Sink Road in Webster.

Once in the forest, Morrow, along with three of her friends, robbed Talley, then beat him to death.

As of 05-16-19, all four suspects have been convicted in this case. The convictions are as follows:

• Kayla Ja’Nae Morrow W/F DOB/03-20-1991

o Convicted of Robbery

o Sentenced to 10 years in the Department of Corrections (sentenced in exchanged for her cooperation with the case)

• Andrew Christopher Abbott W/M DOB/01-29-1997

o Convicted of 2nd Degree Murder and Robbery

o Sentenced to 15 years in the department of Corrections (sentenced in exchanged for his cooperation with the case)

• Brandon Joe Harrelson W/M DOB/12-02-1991

o Went to Trial

o Convicted of 1st Degree Murder and Robbery

o Sentenced to Life in Prison plus 30 years

• Joshua DeWayne Gardner W/M DOB/03-03-1992

o Went to Trial

o Convicted of 1st Degree Murder and Robbery

o Sentenced to Two Consecutive Life Sentences.

Detectives thanked everyone involved in investigating and prosecuting this case, with a special thanks going out to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Crime Analysis Unit, “who were pivotal in providing crucial information that led to the arrest of the suspects.”

Original Information – 07-18-2016

Hernando County detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation in the Richloam Forest in eastern Hernando County.

In the morning hours 07-17-16, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call from a male who had gone into the Richloam Forest to bury his dog. While proceeding into the forest, the gentleman observed what appeared to be a body, lying on the ground. The gentleman immediately notified authorities then met deputies nearby and directed them to the exact location of the body.

Upon arrival deputies observed an individual, deceased from obvious signs of homicidal violence.

Detectives and Forensic Specialists immediately began conducting their investigations and processing physical evidence.

Throughout the day, detectives have worked tirelessly in order to obtain the identity of the deceased and to bring those responsible to justice.