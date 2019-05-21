LAW ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS 05-20-19

• Deputies responded to:
o Alleged Sex Offense – Spring Hill – Active.
o Vehicle Burglary – 27316 Flagler Avenue/Brooksville – Homeowner observed a B/M (12 YOA) rifling through his vehicle – Suspect got away – Stole cash from the UNLOCKED vehicle.
o Battery LEO x2 – Karma/10511 Spring Hill Drive/Spring Hill – Unruly customer – Battered two LEOs when asked to leave – Arrest/Male.
o Death Investigation – 8239 Shorecrest Court/Spring Hill – Elderly male/No foul play suspected.
o Sex Offense – Brooksville – Active.
o Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex – Spring Hill – Arrest/Male – Active.
o Suspicious Incident – St. Anne’s Catholic Church/Ridge Manor – Parishioner observed two males with masks on, driving through the parking lot – Active.
o Agency Assist/Pasco S.O. – Spring Hill – Marchman Act/Male.
o Aggravated Battery – 12391 Sunshine Grove Road/Brooksville – Over the collection of a debt – Male rammed the female’s vehicle (debt collector) with his truck – Arrest/Male.
o Traffic Stop – Swiss Road/Spring Hill – Driver attempted to flee on foot, from the stop – He had in his possession 54.3 grams of marijuana – Arrest/Male.
• Schools:
o Fox Chapel Middle – Male smoking on the bus.
o West Hernando Middle – Lewd/Lascivious – Occurred in January, elsewhere.
o Central High – Suspicious Incident.
o Central High – Battery.
o Parrott Middle = Battery.
JUDICIAL SERVICES
• Total # of inmates housed in the Hernando County Detention Center – 703
o Number of Federal Inmates (included in total) – 72
o Number of Pasco County Inmates (included in total) – 60
o Number of inmates housed in Medical Unit (included in total) – 18
o Number of Juvenile Inmates – 1
o Active Hospital Posts – 0
• Number of inmates transported to COURT:
o First Appearance (no transport required) – 6
o County Misdemeanor Court – 0
o Circuit Felony Court – 49
o Drug/Mental Health/Veterans Court – 0.
• Booking Data (previous 24 hours or previous weekend):
o Number of inmates Booked In – 44
o Number of inmates Booked Out (Released) – 49.
