LAW ENFORCEMENT OPERATIONS 05-20-19

• Deputies responded to:

o Alleged Sex Offense – Spring Hill – Active.

o Vehicle Burglary – 27316 Flagler Avenue/Brooksville – Homeowner observed a B/M (12 YOA) rifling through his vehicle – Suspect got away – Stole cash from the UNLOCKED vehicle.

o Battery LEO x2 – Karma/10511 Spring Hill Drive/Spring Hill – Unruly customer – Battered two LEOs when asked to leave – Arrest/Male.

o Death Investigation – 8239 Shorecrest Court/Spring Hill – Elderly male/No foul play suspected.

o Sex Offense – Brooksville – Active.

o Traveling to Meet a Minor for Sex – Spring Hill – Arrest/Male – Active.

o Suspicious Incident – St. Anne’s Catholic Church/Ridge Manor – Parishioner observed two males with masks on, driving through the parking lot – Active.

o Agency Assist/Pasco S.O. – Spring Hill – Marchman Act/Male.

o Aggravated Battery – 12391 Sunshine Grove Road/Brooksville – Over the collection of a debt – Male rammed the female’s vehicle (debt collector) with his truck – Arrest/Male.

o Traffic Stop – Swiss Road/Spring Hill – Driver attempted to flee on foot, from the stop – He had in his possession 54.3 grams of marijuana – Arrest/Male.

• Schools:

o Fox Chapel Middle – Male smoking on the bus.

o West Hernando Middle – Lewd/Lascivious – Occurred in January, elsewhere.

o Central High – Suspicious Incident.

o Central High – Battery.

o Parrott Middle = Battery. • Miscellaneous:

o N/A. JUDICIAL SERVICES

• Total # of inmates housed in the Hernando County Detention Center – 703

o Number of Federal Inmates (included in total) – 72

o Number of Pasco County Inmates (included in total) – 60

o Number of inmates housed in Medical Unit (included in total) – 18

o Number of Juvenile Inmates – 1

o Active Hospital Posts – 0

• Number of inmates transported to COURT:

o First Appearance (no transport required) – 6

o County Misdemeanor Court – 0

o Circuit Felony Court – 49

o Drug/Mental Health/Veterans Court – 0.

• Booking Data (previous 24 hours or previous weekend):

o Number of inmates Booked In – 44

o Number of inmates Booked Out (Released) – 49.

