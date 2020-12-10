Natural Ways To Improve Your Mental Health

The stigma of mental health issues rarely allows us to speak openly about our problems. But that is precisely the behavior that makes the symptoms and effects even worse.

Mental health problems are not a rarity. And by the end of our lives, most of us will experience some diagnosable mental health issues. It has become as common as every fifth person suffering from a diagnosable psychological condition. And why not? Looking at the significant increase in stressors over the past decade, it is only natural.

However, the presence of conditions like stress, depression, and anxiety should stop you from living your life. There are many ways you can improve your mental health. From therapy to using herbal products, there is a world of cures for mental health issues.

But since the long hours and hefty bill of therapy is far from average affordability, here are some natural and effective tips for improving your mental health. So, stay tuned till the end and pick up what resonates with you.

Start A Workout Routine

If there is one thing you could about your mental and physical health, work out.

Exercise and working out have a plethora of benefits. From losing weight to building strong immunity, it does it all. But did you know exercise is even beneficial for your mind?

Rhythmic exercises like swimming, running, and dancing involve your whole body in the movement. As it improves the blood circulation around your body, it improves your brain functions as well. Hormones like serotonin and endorphins reach high levels when working out. And it is these nature’s “happy hormones” that improve your mood and overall well being.

More than that, frequent exercise prevents the risk of brain cell degeneration with age. And the increased “happy hormones” in your body equip you well enough to handle the daily stressors in life.

The best part about starting an exercise routine is that you don’t have to hit it too hard either. An ideal intensity for your workouts is that your body should be warm but not sweating buckets. Or, your breathing should be light enough to talk but too heavy to sing.

Starting with 30 minutes of activity daily is an excellent choice. It doesn’t stress your body out too much and helps you build interest and tolerance. And as time goes on, you can scale up the intensity as you see fit.

Take A Break

What is the very first thing you tell a friend who’s stressed out?

Take a break? Go on a vacation? Then why don’t you ever save the same advice for yourself?

Taking breaks from your work and daily routine is a very effective way of keeping your energies up. Just like the five-minute timeout you take from your cubicle to get tea is enough to distract your mind, a longer vacation too is necessary.

By taking a few days off and visiting a place you’ve always wanted to go to, you give yourself a treat. It significantly improves your motivation and self-esteem as you start giving importance to your wellbeing. And not only that, a vacation can prove to be quite therapeutic as well.

Instead of driving up to your nearest town, why not camp by a lake or relax in hot water springs? Because the closer you get to nature, the more you nurture your mental health. Experts recommend taking at least two week-long vacations annually.

If you’re too worried about missing out on work, then you’re wrong. You’ll be much more productive after a vacation and will have renewed motivation for work and in life in general.

Start A Hobby

One of the most important aspects of keeping your mental health in check is prioritizing what you like. Every person has a childhood hobby that they probably let go of when growing up.

And to reverse this effect, you can always pick a hobby and rekindle your interest. Whether you’re into reading, cars, travelling, or playing an instrument, take a step towards it. By giving even an hour of your daily time to your hobby, you are rebuilding your neural pathways for change and creativity.

And this new brain development improves your ability to cope with stress, depression, and anxiety. One way this works is by having something to keep your thoughts busy. Instead of building anger in a traffic jam, you can always listen to a podcast or your favourite book to keep you calm.

Although the best thing is to continue a childhood hobby, there is no harm in starting a new one. You can learn a language, play an instrument, or build interest in a certain sport. As long as it keeps your mind from wandering into negative thoughts, anything works fine.

Improve Your Diet

What you eat has a lot to say about your physical and mental health. You do know how consuming too much junk food, and empty calories give you a bulging belly. But did you know that diet has plenty of above-the-neck benefits as well?

The right nutrition and caloric intake don’t let you run on an empty gas tank. The more charged up your mind and body are, the lesser you are affected by everyday stressors. And you don’t have to go all strict on your diet as Keto and Atkins either. Introducing small changes frequently is enough to build healthy eating habits for your life.

A diet that has leafy greens, lean protein, and fruits has many benefits. From improving your body-mass-index to boosting your metabolism and immunity, it does it all. And to complement your mental health, even more, a bit of red maeng da kratom is a good idea as well.

Although kratom legality by state is highly subjective, it is still a great remedy to keep your mind healthy. It improves your sleep by calming your mind and body. Also, it alters your pain reception system to numb any effects of stress.

Get Adequate Rest

One of the major reasons why experts recommend breaks and timeouts is so that you can rest. But what about the daily rest needs of your mind and body

Sleeping is one of the most basic and yet essential functions of your body. It helps you get rid of any stress and recovers your mind and body for the next day. But the rise in distractions over the past decade has made it impossible to get a good night’s sleep.

You’d rather stay up all night to binge-watch a favourite show than to get a good shuteye.

However, sleeping less makes you much more vulnerable to mental health illnesses. As you don’t get fully recharged, you may not handle stress or strong emotions. Also, it brings your productivity at work down, which counts as another stressor.

You can improve your sleep by taking out the distractions from your room. Get rid of any screen at least an hour before bedtime as the blue light can keep you up. Also, you need to calm your mind and body down before hitting the bed. And to do that, you can either read a book or do anything that you like. But giving your mind and body the time to relax and recover is a must.