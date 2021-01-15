Good Communication Is Key for a Successful Business

Communicating effectively in a business setting encompasses many forms. Good physical, verbal and written skills are all key to getting your message across effectively to clients, customers and employees.

Verbal and Physical Skills

People pick up on physical cues, so make sure your body language conveys your intended goal. Make eye contact to show you are interested in the conversation. Keeping an open posture indicates friendliness and a willingness to listen, while crossing your arms can imply defensiveness or hostility. Always praise workers for good performances. Not only will it boost morale, but it will encourage them to work harder. If you keep the lines of communication open with your employees, it will create less confusion and more effective teamwork.

Business Communication Methods

Business communication involves the methods a company uses to present their products or services to customers. Marketing, customer relations and community engagement all fall under this umbrella. Television, print media and the internet are effective ways to achieve your goals. Video conferencing and web-based presentations have become popular during the current pandemic as well. These methods, along with emails and memos, are effective externally and internally.

Tools for Better Business Communication

You should always look for new ways to boost business communication. Take a good, hard look at your current system and talk with employees to identify weaknesses.

Make sure every employee has the latest version of your email software so that information is sent quickly. Other software, such as Microsoft Word or PowerPoint, must be accessible to every employee as well. For example, if you are presenting ideas or presentations in an email and some employees don’t have access to the software, you can’t convey your ideas effectively.

If you have an outdated phone system, it can affect how well and how quickly you communicate with clients. Cloud-based phones hosted by a provider give you a lot of flexibility as you grow your business. Since slow responses can mean lost opportunities, modern tools allow you to stay on top of calls. Advantages include:

Customers can quickly reach a team member, even after hours. Remote workers stay connected more easily with the office staff. Suppliers can give updates on critical orders any time of day or night.

Roadblocks to Effective Connections

As a manager or business owner, it’s critical to avoid certain roadblocks. Never judge a situation before knowing the full story. Talk to everyone involved in the situation and keep your personal feelings about employees out of the equation. If blame is established handle it professionally with the individual, but never when others are in the room.

Above all, be consistent in your discipline. Nothing creates more tension in the workplace than giving certain people excuses for their behavior.

To enhance effective communication skills among employees, consider workshops or in-house seminars. Hire outside professionals to teach the classes so there are no established biases.