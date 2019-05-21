Sentencing Update 05-20-19

On 05-21-17 in the early morning hours, a graduation party was underway at a residence in Brooksville.
At some point during the party, Samuel Taylor B/M DOB/11-03-1999, committed a sex act on a female juvenile who was at the party. The sex act was committed against the victim’s will.
On 05-20-2019, Samuel Taylor entered a GUILTY plea for this charge, in exchange for five years in the Department of Corrections.
Both the victim and her family accepted the terms of the plea agreement when consulted by the Assistant State Attorney prosecuting the case.