HCSO Detention Deputy Saves Choking Inmate

Date: December 29, 2021

On 12-28-2021 at 10:22 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s Detention Deputy B. Collito was working at the booking release desk when an inmate, who appeared to be choking, approached the desk.

Deputy Collito observed the inmate pointing to his throat while attempting to speak. Deputy Collito asked the inmate if he was choking to which the inmate replied by nodding his head.

Deputy Collito immediately positioned himself behind the inmate and performed the Heimlich maneuver. Deputy Collito was successful in getting the food dislodged from the inmate’s throat and reopening his airway.

The inmate was escorted to the medical unit at the detention center for further evaluation. He is expected to make a full recovery.

“Although our detention deputies are not in the public’s eye, they still have to be prepared to administer lifesaving measures at a moment’s notice,” said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis. “Their dedication and professionalism are appreciated.”

