What Are Conservative Flags And What Do They Represent?

Flags are one of the most common symbols to represent political viewpoints and affiliations. Since many conservative flags contain hidden meanings, they can be difficult to spot without training and know-how.

These flags are popular among some conservative community members on the political spectrum. They use these flags to express their opinions on issues from abortion to gun control, immigration to trade policy, and many more topics in between.

If you want to wave your flags on your boat, home, or vehicle but aren’t sure about their significance, keep reading to learn about conservative flags and how you can find them.

Who Are Conservatives?

Conservatism is a political and social philosophy that promotes retaining traditional social institutions in culture and civilization. Conservatives seek to preserve institutions such as monarchy, religion, parliamentary government, property rights, laws, and established traditions, often advocating a return to the way things were.

What Is a Conservative Flag?

A conservative flag is a symbol that is commonly associated with conservatives. Many of these symbols represent an abstract idea, such as freedom or pride, while others more specifically represent a political position. Below are some examples of the most popular conservative flags to help you pick the right one.

Gadsden Flags

The yellow flag with a coiled rattlesnake is most famously known as The Gadsden Flag. It features a rattlesnake ready to strike, holding a ribbon of words that reads Don’t Tread on Me in its mouth. This flag reflects well on conservatives because it unapologetically defends free will while also advocating peace as a means of resolving conflict.

Confederate Flags

The Confederate Battle Flag, originally used as a Naval Jack by Confederate forces during wartime, is commonly used as a patriotic symbol for conservative-leaning Southerners. The battle flag was later adopted as a symbol of secession by white supremacists, neo-Nazis, Klu Klux Klan members, and other racist organizations.

Rebel Flag

The Rebel flag, also known as the Battle Flag of Northern Virginia, is one of many conservative flags associated with conservatism. The battle flag was raised during a pro-slavery speech in South Carolina on April 17, 1861.

The flag was flown over slave ships, cotton fields, plantations, and several Civil War battlefields where Confederate soldiers fought for their right to own slaves (e.g., Antietam). Until its redesign in 1956, it flew at every Confederate war monument, including Arlington National Cemetery.

Where Can You Find Conservative Flags?

Conservative rebel flags would mean pro-state rights, pro-liberty, or just the US Constitution. Similarly, the freedom flag means freedom from social justice warriors or feminist-imposed censorship.

Gadsden’s revolution flag is for all lovers of liberty, especially liberty activists and US Constitution supporters. For all three types of flags, buying online through a good internet retailer would give you confidence in the source and save you money over antique shop’s prices.

In The End

Since flags are considered one of humanity’s oldest forms of expression, they can often be a great way to show off your patriotism as well as your appreciation for history. Many people will choose flags for various reasons, whether it is just because it looks pretty or is an important symbol from their past.