Missing Endangered Adult – Dominick Cordello 2022-00338

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.

Dominick Joseph Cordello left his residence in High Point, a mobile home community located in western/central Hernando County. He was driving his 2016 white Ford Escape bearing Florida tag/1153NK.

Mr. Cordello was last seen on 01-03-22 at approximately 3:30 p.m., driving eastbound on Cortez Boulevard at Mariner Boulevard; however, prior to that, he was observed driving back and forth on Cortez Boulevard between the High Point community and Mariner Boulevard. Mr. Cordello has not been seen since.

Family members believe Mr. Cordello suffers from the beginning stages of dementia and may possibly be experiencing some other medical issues.

Mr. Cordello may be attempting to travel to New York.

Dominick Cordello’s physical description is as follows: White Male Date of Birth – 06-27-1940 Height – 5’6” Weight – 180 Hair – Bald Eyes – Brown Last seen wearing – Unknown Clothing.

If you have seen Dominick Cordello, or know his current whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830. If outside Hernando County, please contact your local law enforcement agency.

Thank you.