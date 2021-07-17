Quite frankly, enduring a 9-5 routine job is not for all. From experience, many employees report a wide range of cons associated with working with a fixed pattern. From lack of flexibility to working overtime, and getting negligible pay, a typical day in the life of a regular employee can be hectic. So, if you are currently stuck in a similar position, we have good news for you. In this post, we are going to show you how you can build and maintain an enviable work-life balance by simply passing the Examsnap Microsoft AZ-900 certification exam. This is a popular option that focuses on Azure fundamentals at the entry level.

Reasons to Pass AZ-900 Test

Well, if you wondering whether to sit for such an evaluation or not, here are the 3 best reasons why do so:

Build Solid Foundation for Long-Term Career Growth

The Microsoft foundational exams including the Microsoft Certification Exam are specifically targeted towards beginner-level IT specialists with little to no IT background. This implies passing this test will help you decide if Microsoft Azure and cloud suit your skills or not. In doing so, you’ll also get an opportunity to build a solid foundation from which you can advance to associate, specialty, or professional roles.

Increase Your Earning Potential

Acing this test will earn you the Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals designation. Undoubtedly, Microsoft certifications, regardless of the level of expertise are a solid addition to any resume. Research has shown that baseline-level IT specialists who manage to add the Azure skills to their resume earn a lot more compared to their colleagues. The situation gets even more exciting if your company adopts cloud technologies and you are tasked with coaching your team members on the basics of Microsoft Azure. Overall, Microsoft Azure skill can get you around $97k per annum according to Payscale.

Get New and Exciting Roles

Don’t get it twisted. Building your job profile when you don’t possess the right skills is harder than you think. As a beginning candidate with no IT background, you won’t have many opportunities to improve your skills and get better opportunities. So, the Microsoft Certified: Azure Fundamentals certificate could be the definite game-changer. Even though the AZ-900 certification exam alone may not give you all bragging rights at the entry level, it might be the only qualification to help you stand out from the http://www.examlabs.com/ .

Microsoft AZ-900 Exam Success Tips

Passing an IT test is a tough feat which requires a lot of hard work and diligence. To help you out, here are our 3 best tips for nailing the Microsoft AZ-900 certification exam:

Have Study Routine

Before committing to a certification journey, ensure you design an efficient structure to save you time and money. If you don’t understand effective time management, you will find yourself procrastinating even the simplest tasks or ignoring your areas of weakness.

Review Tested Topics in Detail

Of course, this should be pretty obvious. The vendor has accurately outlined the AZ-900 exam topics in detail to help candidates master what every tested section will cover. So, before attempting the actual exam, review every domain to understand the details of the testable objectives and what you need to pass the test.

Practice

For many candidates, nothing compares to the “practice first approach” when studying for the official Microsoft AZ-900 exam. This implies dealing with sample questions which reflect the actual exam items and testing format so you should treat them like the main exam. Of course, failing at this point should be seen as part of the process with much emphasis placed on how to improve your grades. The most important bit of certification exam prep is to have the courage to recognize your weaknesses and work hard to bridge the knowledge gaps.

Bottom Line

When frustration accompanies your job searching exploits, you don’t need to give up. All you need to do is understand your journey and grab whatever opportunity comes your way. And that could also mean passing an IT test. For anyone keen to get started with Azure fundamentals, this is the ideal time to attempt the Microsoft AZ-900 certification exam.