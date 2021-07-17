Brooksville Man Uses Truck to Intentionally Ram Pedestrians

On 07-16-2021 at 1:44 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to REBAR located at 10123 Broad Street in Brooksville in reference to multiple pedestrians being intentionally hit by the driver of a vehicle.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of REBAR.

Investigation revealed the suspect, Michael Murphy DOB/07-30-1988, had caused a disturbance inside the bar prior to the incident in the parking lot.

Upon being asked to leave, Murphy got into his truck and began doing doughnuts in the parking lot and then onto Broad Street.

During this time, Murphy crashed into numerous vehicles and then purposely ran into a group of people who were standing outside the establishment.

A good Samaritan who was driving by and witnessed the incident intervened as Murphy attempted to flee the area.

The good Samaritan used his vehicle to ram Murphy’s vehicle, which caused it to crash into a guardrail. As deputies arrived on scene, Murphy was still attempting to flee. Deputies were able to take Murphy into custody without further incident.

Two of Murphy’s victims were transported to an area hospital for treatment of broken bones. A third victim was flown by medical helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening.

Murphy was charged with four counts of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Murphy was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he’s being held in lieu of a $44,000 bond.

The Office of Sheriff:

The Office of the Sheriff is established by the Florida Constitution. As a constitutional officer, the Sheriff has the exclusive authority to administer his or her agency and is responsible for preserving the peace throughout the entire county, carrying out the laws of the state, the orders of Florida courts, and the ordinances of the Board of County Commissioners. The Sheriff is the chief law enforcement and correctional officer of the county.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis was initially appointed as the Sheriff of Hernando County by the Governor in January of 2011. He was then elected by the people of Hernando County in 2012, ran unopposed in 2016, and was re-elected in 2020. Sheriff Nienhuis remains accountable to the people of Hernando County.