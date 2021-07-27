Man Shoots Family Member at Spring Hill Doctor’s Office – Homicide Investigation

On 07-26-21 just before 10:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the BioSpine Institute, located at 7101 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill regarding shots fired from within the building.

Operators in the Emergency Communications Center began receiving 9-1-1 calls reporting shots fired, a man in the building with a gun, people running out of the building, people screaming, etc.

Deputies along with Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the scene.

Within approximately three minutes, deputies began arriving on scene. The first deputies to arrive on scene quickly formed an entry team and entered the building in search of the active shooter. Deputies conducted a systematic and methodical search of the premises. In doing so, they checked those persons still inside, both to determine injuries and/or to rule out additional suspects.

As deputies proceeded through the office to the rear, they located the suspect and the victim in an examination room. The suspect was placed in custody (wrist restraints) at 10:36 a.m.

The victim, an adult female, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, an adult male, was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to a local trauma center due to the critical nature of her injuries. She was listed in critical condition. The suspect was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center. He was listed in stable condition.

At 12:53 p.m., while in surgery, the victim succumbed to her injuries.

At the time of the Shooting, there were approximately 14 individuals inside the doctor’s office complex, including the doctor, nurses, office staff, and patients. There was one child in the office with a parent (included in the number provided). The suspect and victim were not included in the number provided.

During entry into the building, one deputy sustained a minor injury (cut). The deputy was treated on scene and released.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim and the suspect are members of the same family. The victim is not being identified due to Marsy’s Law.

Due to issues that can be described as domestic in nature, the suspect confessed to both planning and carrying out the act of killing the victim.

On today’s date, the suspect had an appointment at the BioSpine Institute. The victim accompanied the suspect to the appointment, at his request.

The suspect, identified as Stanley Johns W/M DOB/11-13-1948, is being charged as follows –

• Murder in the First Degree/Premeditated/Domestic • Bond – None