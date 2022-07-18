How to Make Your Writing Better

Almost everyone knows how to write – but writing well is something different. Great writers enhanced their writing skills through hard work and a passion for learning. But just like you, they all started from the beginning.

Believe it or not, writing, apart from the spoken word, is one of the world’s oldest forms of communication that still exists today. Think about it; while we may no longer invest time in sending letters to one another, our daily communication is always accompanied by some form of writing, be it daily emails, text messages, or posts you make on your social media accounts. In college, academic writing is a whole other ball game and often takes on a very different form than other writing types. But the simple fact is that you need to write coherently and make your writing flow better.

9 Most Effective Ways to Make Your Writing Better

Even if your chosen career path doesn’t necessarily involve writing as a form of income, being able to communicate effectively is incredibly important. Think about email writing; it hardly looks professional if you send it with errors and mistakes. The good news is that writing doesn’t have to be agonizing, and almost anybody can become a better writer with a bit of discipline and willingness to learn. Here are 9 most effective ways to make your writing better.

Make Reading a Habit

We learn best by example, and gaining writing skills is no exception to this rule. When we read, we learn how other people write to convey their messages in the best way possible. Through reading, you can quickly adapt new writing styles to those that you resonate most with. The more you read, the more likely you will develop an eye for what makes a piece so effective and which mistakes to avoid.

Make Writing a Daily Exercise

Learning how to write better needs practice. And as they say, practice really does make perfect! Just like cooking and even playing a sport, you can only improve with practice. Just commit yourself to writing even a paragraph a day, and you will see noticeable improvements.

Understand the Concepts you are writing about

Albert Einstein said, “If you can’t explain it to a six-year-old, you don’t understand it yourself.” Before you start writing, take a moment to mentally explain the concepts to a six-year-old residing in your head (we all have one, don’t we?). If your end goal is to achieve a specific result, think about what the result should be. Simply put, learning how to write better requires you to have a clear purpose before starting to write and stick to it.

Make an Outline

It doesn’t take much thought-organizing to compose the average text message. However, if you’re writing something complex with multiple questions or angles, get all the stuff sorted before you sit down and write. Making some outline or just some quick notes about the topics you want to cover can save you time clarifying the content later. Start top-level with your biggest, overarching ideas, and then get into the details.

Seek Professional Paper Writing Services

You can hire an expert to guide you through the English writing process. For instance, when it comes to essay writing, not all students are created equal. Some have a natural knack for it and can churn out a brilliant essay with little effort. Others find the whole process a nightmare and would rather leave it to professionals. Either way, you can always learn from professional essay writing help. Such writing companies as CustomWritings.com hold your hand in the journey to becoming a better academic writer. Their experts will take your instructions and craft an original, well-written essay, research paper, or even assignment tailored to your specific needs. Their custom writing services are exactly what you need to learn to be not just good but an excellent writer. Besides, they offer numerous services, such as editing, proofreading, resume writing, cover letters, personal statements, which can be your guide to writing better.

Give Your Writing Structure

It’s OK to rattle off a stream of consciousness when you’re writing in your journal, but if you actually want to communicate with others, you’ll need to bring some order to those rambling thoughts. Here are some tips.

Arrange your points in a logical order

Write in structured paragraphs

Use lists where and when needed

Use signaling words when writing

Revise, edit, and proofread your work

Avoid Filler Words

Filler words like just, that, very, really, etc., are just that, filler. There is no need to add those extra words in your sentences unless it’s intentional. When used sparingly, there is nothing wrong with filler words. But when used excessively, they can detract from your confidence and credibility. Imagine presenting a solid recommendation to your board of directors and using words, such as um, just, and maybe; these fillers will undermine your message. Avoiding filler words often make your writing flow better, especially in formal writing.

Prioritize Your Key Points

If you want to learn how to be a better writer, sentence structure and word placement are everything. If you have a question to ask, don’t put it in the middle of a paragraph because it could get skipped over. Similarly, if you have an essential piece of information to share, make it into its own paragraph or strategically place it in the introduction or conclusion – the sections readers tend to pay attention to the most.

Break Up Your Writing into Bite-Size Bits

Long sentences that are full of fluff are boring to read. It’s like staring directly at the sun – you just have to look away. Instead of creating a heavy block of text, break down large sections of information into concise, punchy sentences. Bullet points, in particular, are a fantastic tool since they help you to:

Emphasize important points

Communicate information quickly and effectively

Provide easily digestible information to the reader

Tips to Make Your Writing Sound Better and Euphonic

Honed and polished writing is also about making your work sound better. Some writers write prose that sounds good, and the writing makes you want to read it slowly as if you could let the words melt on your tongue. But the question is, how do you grab and keep your readers’ attention using writing techniques that make you sound more interesting?

With all the Internet noise these days, people’s attention spans are getting thinner by the day. As such, your English writing must be effective enough to catch a reader’s eye, make them like and trust you more, AND convert them with the value you add to their lives. Good news is that there are simple ways that you can use to engage and keep your readers coming back for more. You can make your writing sound better and euphonic and here’s how to do it.

Keep your writing short and simple

Use short sentences

Write concisely

Keep it personal

Address the problems in the readers’ minds

Create a compelling tale in your narrative

Write with powerful words

Use active voice

Use compelling words

Avoid colloquial, informal words

Avoid cliches

Now You Can Write Better!

It may seem daunting but remember that the hard word is now done! It’s time to unleash your exceptional skills and creativity! Got a friend who also wants to learn how to write better as well? Share the tips you’ve learned today. By teaching them, you’ll embed these tips further into your wonderful and creative brain.

Happy writing and good luck!