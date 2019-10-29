5 Steps to Start CrossFit

You’ve heard a lot about CrossFit, and are ready to discover its benefits for yourself! Now you’re probably wondering—where do I begin? CrossFit may be a national trend, but local opportunities abound right near you! Just read on to see five simple steps to starting CrossFit Orlando, Los Angeles, Denver and athletes all across the country can do today.

New? No problem!

The great thing about CrossFit is that it can be practiced by all sorts of athletes, with each Workout-of-the-Day (or WOD) being scalable to suit your unique abilities and experience level. So as you get ready to start your CrossFit journey, don’t worry about nailing every workout or being the “perfect” athlete; just show up and get into the groove! You’ll be a natural in no time.

Find a “box” Near You

Once you have decided to start CrossFit, you will want to find a CrossFit gym or “box” near you. You can ask around for recommendations in your local community, check directly on the CrossFit website, or search online to find CrossFit gyms in Orlando, Boston, New York or wherever you may be located. Don’t feel the need to pick the perfect place right away. A good CrossFit gym will be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about the location or the CrossFit process—and of course, the right gym for you should have an atmosphere you truly enjoy! CrossFit should be fun, so seek out a gym that truly prioritizes a friendly, active environment, one that you will look forward to visiting day after day.

Reach Out to Friends and Fellow Fitness Lovers

In addition to asking friends for recommendations on gyms they like, you can also ask them to tag along for the fun! If you have a friend or family member who has been looking for ways to jump-start their own fitness journey, see if they’d like to join you for workouts. One of the great aspects of the CrossFit community is just how warm and welcoming it really is, so prepare to make some new friends along the way too!

Prepare Your Gear

You won’t need too much gear to start CrossFit, since your gym will have you covered with the essential supplies! This is one of the big benefits of CrossFit. Of course, there are still some things you can pick up to prepare ahead of time. A few handy gear items include cross-training sneakers, without too much cushion, and a jump rope of your own so you can easily practice WODs at the gym or at home.

Stay Hydrated

Of course, one of the most essential pieces of gear is a water bottle—filled up with plenty of H2O for fueling you through high-powered WODs! Stay hydrated before, during and after your session so that you and your body are replenished and ready to go for whatever the WOD may bring.

With these tips, you will be well on your way to beginning a truly rewarding CrossFit journey!