Vice & Narcotics Search Warrant – 34945 Talisman Street – Talisman Estates On 09-04-2020, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotic Unit executed a Residential Search Warrant at 34945 Talisman Street in Talisman Estates.

Investigation revealed that the resident, David Jackson Jr., was involved with trafficking methamphetamine from the residence.

During the execution of the search warrant, a thorough search of the residence located the following:

– Two firearms (A revolver and short-barreled shotgun) – 24.7 grams of methamphetamine (A trafficking amount) – 2.8 grams of marijuana – Nine doses of unknown controlled substance (New Legend Drug) – $135 in U.S. currency

Two suspects were taken into custody and charged as follows:

David Jackson Jr. DOB/06-09-1970

• Armed Trafficking in Methamphetamine • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell • Possession of Structure for Trafficking Methamphetamine • Possession of Marijuana Under 20 Grams • Possession of New Legend Drug • Possession of Paraphernalia • Possession of Short-Barreled Shotgun Bond: $78,000

Additionally, Jackson had outstanding warrants from two unrelated cases. He was charged in those cases as follows.

• Trafficking in Methamphetamine • Sale of Methamphetamine • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell • Possession of Structure for Trafficking Methamphetamine • Possession of Paraphernalia • Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Device Bond: $86,000

• Sale of Methamphetamine • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Sell • Possession of Structure for Selling Methamphetamine • Possession of Paraphernalia • Unlawful Use of Two-Way Communication Device Bond: $36,000

Total Bond: $200,000

Jerry Wiener DOB/12-08-1971