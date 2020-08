Zachery Ellis was reported as a missing endangered adult to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. Zackery is a 22-year-old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans, and either barefoot or white rubber boots, in the Crystal River area on 08/23/2020, at approximately 9:00 PM.