Vice and Narcotics Search Warrant – 13263 Lawrence Street

On 06-26-2019, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotic Unit executed a search warrant at 13263 Lawrence in Spring Hill.

Investigation revealed that the resident, Jason Rendina, was involved with distributing prescription medications from the residence.

Detectives conducted a thorough search of the residence and located a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and numerous prescription narcotics. In addition to the illegal narcotics, detectives located firearms, ammunition, and a bullet proof/ballistic vest in the residence (the residence of two convicted felons).

During the search, detectives located the following:

• 11 weapons

• 183 live rounds of ammunition

• 26.9 grams of methamphetamine

• 19 doses of Dilaudid

• 5 doses of Morphine

• 0.7 grams of marijuana

• 101.5 doses of unknown controlled substances

The individuals listed below were arrested on scene and charged as follows:

Jason Rendina W/M DOB/04-01-1983

• Possession of Firearm by Felon

• Possession of Ammunition by Felon

• Possession of a Bullet Proof Vest in Commission of a Felony

• Possession of Trafficking Amount of Methamphetamine

• Possession of Prescription Medication

• Possession of Controlled Substance

• Violation injunction for Protection/Domestic Violence

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Warrants – Hernando County

o Sale and Possession of Controlled Substance (two warrants)

• Bond – No bond

Cory Roberts W/M DOB/11-23-1987

• Possession of Firearm by Felon

• Possession of Ammunition by Felon

• Possession of Marijuana

• Possession of Controlled Substance

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Bond – $16,000

Jorge Farias W/M DOB/02-24-1991

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

• Bond – $1,000

Additional warrants are forthcoming upon the identity of several unknown substances collected at the residence.

The investigation continues.