Vice and Narcotics Search Warrant – 13263 Lawrence Street

On 06-26-2019, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotic Unit executed a search warrant at 13263 Lawrence in Spring Hill.
Investigation revealed that the resident, Jason Rendina, was involved with distributing prescription medications from the residence.
Detectives conducted a thorough search of the residence and located a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and numerous prescription narcotics. In addition to the illegal narcotics, detectives located firearms, ammunition, and a bullet proof/ballistic vest in the residence (the residence of two convicted felons).
During the search, detectives located the following:
• 11 weapons
• 183 live rounds of ammunition
• 26.9 grams of methamphetamine
• 19 doses of Dilaudid
• 5 doses of Morphine
• 0.7 grams of marijuana
• 101.5 doses of unknown controlled substances
The individuals listed below were arrested on scene and charged as follows:
Jason Rendina W/M DOB/04-01-1983
• Possession of Firearm by Felon
• Possession of Ammunition by Felon
• Possession of a Bullet Proof Vest in Commission of a Felony
• Possession of Trafficking Amount of Methamphetamine
• Possession of Prescription Medication
• Possession of Controlled Substance
• Violation injunction for Protection/Domestic Violence
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Warrants – Hernando County
o Sale and Possession of Controlled Substance (two warrants)
• Bond – No bond
Cory Roberts W/M DOB/11-23-1987
• Possession of Firearm by Felon
• Possession of Ammunition by Felon
• Possession of Marijuana
• Possession of Controlled Substance
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Bond – $16,000
Jorge Farias W/M DOB/02-24-1991
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
• Bond – $1,000
Additional warrants are forthcoming upon the identity of several unknown substances collected at the residence.
The investigation continues.