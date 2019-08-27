Traffic Tip Tuesday 08-27-19
As the Labor Day holiday weekend approaches, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
• Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride sharing service to get home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact 911.
• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.