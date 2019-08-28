Deputies have completed a secondary search of the Central High School campus

Investigators say the incident is a hoax.

Deputies were initially called to Central High School regarding reports of a person walking onto campus with a firearm. At no time was there an active shooter on campus.

Deputies conducted an initial search of the campus, and then a secondary search of the campus in an abundance of caution.

Again, investigators say this report is a hoax. Central High School and the surrounding schools remain on lockdown.

The school will remain on lockdown until a roll call of the students is complete. Parents wishing to pick up their children, will need to be patient, as this process could take a while to complete.