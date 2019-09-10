Top 4 Activities in Plano, Texas

Are you planning a trip to Texas in the near future? The city of Plano, near Dallas, is worth considering. This picturesque area promises great adventures and has something for all interests. After you’ve saved up for your trip, check out this list to get some ideas for activities for your trip.

Enjoy the Restaurants

One of the best ways to explore a city is through its food, and Plano is no exception. There are countless options here, ranging from trendy bars and bistros to the best seafood Plano TX, so be sure to make food part of your trip! Plano has a significant amount of Mexican, Italian, and pizza restaurants from which you can choose.

Explore the Great Outdoors

Plano, Texas has some phenomenal attractions in nature, including parks featuring volleyball courts like Bob Woodruff Park, and those with bike and hiking paths like Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve and Arbor Hills Nature Preserves. These parks allow you to enjoy the natural wonderland of Plano through hikes or picnics! If you’re fascinated by waterfalls, be sure to check out Prairie Creek Park, which features a creek, waterfall, trails, and picnic spots.

Visit Local Museums

There are plenty of museums and other cultural establishments in Plano to help you learn more about the city, local color, and more. You could check out the Heritage Farmstead Museum to get a feel for pioneer Texas, or the Interurban Railway Museum to understand the importance of the railway system in the history of Texas.

Play With Your Kids

Plano is a very family-oriented area, with some fantastic venues geared specifically toward children. Your kids are guaranteed to have a great time, whether you choose to ice skate at Plano StarCenter or explore the Crayola Experience, a large attraction put on by the crayon company. At the Crayola Experience, your kids can make fun spin art and even help make their own crayons!