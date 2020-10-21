Barricaded Subject – Embassy Avenue, Spring Hill

On 10-21-2020 at 12:57 a.m., after more than 12 hours of negotiations, the barricaded subject incident on Embassy Avenue in Spring Hill ended in a deputy-involved shooting.

The subject was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting incident.

As is standard procedure the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to investigate the deputy-involved shooting.

The area in and around Embassy Avenue and Tarrytown Drive remains closed to traffic until the investigation is complete.

No additional details are available at this time.

Original information

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a Barricaded Subject in the area of Embassy Avenue and Tarrytown Drive in Spring Hill.

Deputies were called to the scene at 12:20 p.m. following a domestic-related incident.

The area in and around Embassy Avenue and Tarrytown Drive remains closed to traffic at this time.

Those who live on our near the area are asked to remain indoors if they have not been evacuated.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Response Team is on scene at this time. Additional information will be provided when available.

