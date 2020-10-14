New iPhone 12 release date, price, specs and news

The iPhone 12 has been announced, with four new models in the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All four iPhone 12 models offer 5G, a faster A14 Bionic processor and a sleek new design. Apple has updated the cameras, too, with better computational photography and a 7-element lens.

To make the iPhone 12 tougher, there’s a new Ceramic Shield glass display that Apple claims is the toughest in the industry. There’s a new MagSafe wireless charging system as well that’s designed to make wireless charging a bit easier (and faster).

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max deliver a more powerful camera system with better optical zoom, a stainless steel design and a LiDAR sensor for faster autofocus. But you’ll pay more for these features.

The iPhone 12 will be available for pre-order on October 16 and the release date is October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro has the same availability in October. Meanwhile, you’ll have to wait for the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Those two phones will be up for pre-order Nov. 6 before arriving on Nov. 13.

iPhone 12 prices

The iPhone 12 mini has a starting price of $699 for 64GB, while the larger iPhone 12 costs $799. The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max up the starting storage to 128GB and are priced at $999 and $1,099 respectively.

iPhone 12 tech specs: Models compared

iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price $699 $799 $999 $1,099 Display 5.4 inches OLED (2340 x1080) 6.1 inches OLED (2532 x 1170) 6.1 inches OLED (2532 x 1170) 6.7 inches (2778 x 1284) Colors Black, White, Red, Green and Blue Black, White, Red, Green and Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue CPU A14 A14 A14 A14 Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 12MP wide (f/1.6), 12MP ultra-wide f/2.4)( 12MP wide (f/1.6), 12MP ultra-wide f/2.4)( 12MP wide (f/1.6), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.4), 12MP telephoto (f/2.0) 12MP wide (f/1.6), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.4), 12MP telephoto (f/2.2) Front camera 12MP TrueDepth (f/2.2) 12MP TrueDepth (f/2.2) 12MP TrueDepth (f/2.2) 12MP TrueDepth (f/2.2) 5G sub-6Ghz, mmWave sub-6Ghz, mmWave sub-6Ghz, mmWave sub-6Ghz, mmWave Battery Up to 10 hours video streaming Up to 11 hours video streaming Up to 11 hours video streaming Up to 12 hours video streaming Size 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches Weight 4.76 ounces 5.78 ounces 6.66 ounces 8.03 ounces

iPhone 12 ($799)

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 has been announced. For $799, it features 5G connectivity, a 6.1-inch OLED display a 5nm A14 Bionic processor and a new design. The phone comes in black, white, red, green and blue colors.

Apple has reduced the display borders on the iPhone 12 while still using a 6.1-inch screen. The handset is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter.

The Super Retina XDR display has twice as many pixels as iPhone 11, and the panel is rated to hit a peak 1,200 nits of brightness.

Apple says the iPhone 12’s glass is the toughest in the market. Ceramic Shield technology, co-developed with Gorilla Glass, offers 4x better drop performance.

On the 5G front, the iPhone 12 features a new Smart Data Mode, which can automatically drop back to 4G LTE to save battery life. And if the app demands it, you’ll get faster 5G speeds. The iPhone 12 (and the iPhone 12 Mini) will be able to work on all kinds of 5G networks, despite some rumors that predicted only the Pro models would work on high-speed 5G.

The iPhone 12 features dual cameras, including Apple’s first 7-element lens that delivers low light performance. Apple is adding Night Mode Time-lapse as well. There’s a 12MP wide lens with a f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide lens with a f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field of view.

Apple has also introduced a new MagSafe charging system to make wireless charging easier. The idea is to snap the charger on the back of the phone, similar to the Apple Watch. Apple is also introducing a dual charger that charges the iPhone 12 and Apple Watch simultaneously.

Each iPhone 12 will come with a USB-C to Lightning cable, but there won’t be a charger or headphones in the very thin box.

iPhone 12 mini ($699)

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 mini delivers all of the same same features as the regular iPhone 12 but in a more compact package. In fact, Apple says that the iPhone 12 mini is the smallest, lightest and thinnest 5G phone in the world.

That means you get the same fast A14 bionic chip, Ceramic Shield for better drop protection and MagSafe charging but with a smaller 5.4-inch display. In fact, you get a bigger display than the iPhone 8 but in a smaller design.

The price is small-ish, too, as the iPhone 12 mini starts at $699. It features the same five color options as the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max ($999, 1,099)

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are here with larger displays. The iPhone 12 Pro offers a 6.1-inch screen, up from 5.8 inches, and the iPhone 12 Pro is 6.7 inches.

The good news is that these phones are about the same size as their predecessors. So you get more real estate in the same size chassis.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro come in a range of new colors with an aluminum band. These include silver, graphite, gold and blue.

The A14 Bionic processor enables powerful computational photography, such as with Deep Fusion. This feature is now available on all four cameras.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and and iPhone 12 Pro Max both have better main wide cameras with a f/1.6 aperture. While the iPhone 12 Pro lets in 27% more light, the larger sensor on the Pro Max lets in 87% more light.

The iPhone 12 Pro offers a 2x optical zoom (10x digitial) and the iPhone 12 Pro Max ups that to 2.5x optical zoom (12x digital). Both of these sets of numbers are okay, but they’re behind some of the top Android camera phones, including Samsung’s latest flagships.

A new sensor-shift image stabilization system controls motion in X and Y axis to compensate for hand movement.

The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max can capture HDR video. In fact, it’s the world’s first camera to record in Dolby Vision HDR. The phones can do this in 4K at 60 fps, and you can edit in Dolby Vision HDR as well.

The LiDAR scanner on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max can improve autofocus speed up to 6 times. And you’ll get better performance in low-light portrait shots. This in addition to the advantages that LiDAR brings to augmented reality apps.

iPhone 12 outlook

The iPhone 12 doesn’t pack a lot of surprises, but it looks like a Apple has made plenty of enhancements to tempt upgraders. The stronger Ceramic Shield display, better cameras across the board and addition of 5G are particularly compelling. Plus, the smaller iPhone 12 mini should definitely turn heads.

The iPhone 12 Pro and especially the iPhone 12 Pro Max feel more Pro than ever with all of the camera upgrades. And we especially welcome the larger main camera sensor and more powerful zoom on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. We’ll have to see how well the LiDAR sensor aids auto focus once we get the new iPhones in for review.

