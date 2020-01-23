Secretary Pompeo to Deliver Remarks on U.S. Foreign Policy in Bushnell, Florida

The State Department Press Office wanted to ensure that you received the below notice to the press for Secretary Pompeo’s remarks at the Sumter County Fairgrounds in Bushnell on Thursday, January 23, 2020.

For reporting purposes, the following is attributable to a State Department Official: The event is open to the public, and admission is free. The doors open at 2:00 p.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. The Secretary’s remarks begin at 4:00 p.m.