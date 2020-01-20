Deputies Searching for Burglary Suspect in Spring Hill

Deputies are in the area of Chastain Street/Elwood Road/Gretna Drive/Princess Lane (and this general area) searching for a suspect in a Residential Burglary.

The suspect is described as a WHITE MALE – EARLY 20’s – Wearing a GREEN SKI CAP on his head (and face) at the time of the incident.

The suspect is possibly bleeding from a cut he received during the incident.

Residents in the area are asked to remain indoors and to call 9-1-1 if a person matching this description is seen in the area.

UPDATE

Deputies are beginning to clear the area at this time. The suspect was NOT located.