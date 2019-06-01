Neglected Animals Seized from Ridge Manor Property, Owner Cited

In April, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Animal Enforcement Unit responded to 34125 Hyatt Road in Ridge Manor to conduct a welfare check on numerous animals on the property that appeared to be in distress.

Upon arrival, Animal Enforcement officers noted several animals in need of attention.

Those animals included a horse, whose hip and rib bones were showing, an extremely overweight pot belly pig, three goats, and five adult dogs, whose pen was covered in feces and mold.

Officers met with Kay Davis W/F DOB/04-09-1951, the owner of the animals, but does not live on the property.

Officers told Davis she needed to clean the dogs’ pen immediately and provide them with fresh bedding and clean water. Davis advised a man was coming later that day to clean the dogs’ pen.

Officers also advised Davis she would need to have a veterinarian examine both the horse and one of the goats that appeared malnourished.

In addition, Davis was instructed to have a farrier examine the horse, which she agreed.

Davis advised she gets paid on May 3 and would have a farrier out at that time.

On April 24, officers made contact with Davis who advised a farrier would be out to see the horse on May 6.

Animal Enforcement officers returned to the property on May 31, after numerous attempts to contact Davis since April 24 were unsuccessful.

When officers arrived on scene they were able to observe the horse, whose condition appeared to worsen since the last visit.

Officers also noted none of the animals had access to food, and the water was covered in algae.

Upon documenting the conditions, officers called Davis who was told to respond to the property immediately.

All of the animals on the property were found in a state of neglect and were seized and taken to Animal Services in Brooksville.

Davis and Glen Gulvin W/M DOB/09-12-1954, who helps care of the animals, were each issued misdemeanor citations for Animal Cruelty.

The Animal Enforcement Unit is moving forward with a petition to permanently remove all of the animals from Davis’ custody.

