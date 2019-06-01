Mass Casualty Training Exercise Announcement

Hernando County’s First Responders, in cooperation with the Hernando County School District and the Hernando County Department of Health will be participating in a mass casualty training exercise, on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Springstead High School located at 3300 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill.

First Responders from all disciplines (law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency management, hospital staff, medical helicopters, etc.) will take part in the training exercise which will begin at 9 a.m. and be complete by 1 p.m. Residents and/or motorists may see activity in the area as early as 7 a.m., when set-up begins.

During the training exercise, one northbound lane of Mariner Boulevard will be CLOSED. Detour signs will be posted, providing drivers with alternate routes.

Members of the media are invited to attend. A media staging area has been designated in a south parking lot, just south of the cafeteria, in a fenced area. Signage will be posted at the designated media staging area. Members of the media will not be permitted into the exercise area.

