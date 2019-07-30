Missing Endangered Adult – John Wesley Biggs

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from our media partners and the community in locating a MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT.

John was last seen at the YMCA, located at 1300 Mariner Boulevard in Spring Hill on 07-28-19, just after 5 p.m. He lefts the building on foot; however, his mode of travel is unknown from there.

John Wesley Biggs has numerous mental health diagnoses that affect his decision making; he has also been known to have seizures.

John’s physical description is as follows:

White Male

Date of Birth – 12-10-1979

Height – 6’2”

Weight – 200 lbs.

Hair – Brown

Eyes – Blue

Misc – Clean Shaven

Last seen wearing – A white/blue/purple striped shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and dark blue Converse sneakers with a white sole.

John resides in (Hudson) Pasco County and has a friend who lives in Spring Hill. John has not been to either location since leaving the YMCA.

If you have seen John Biggs or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency. Thank you.