Video/Ankle Monitor Data Helps Locate Vehicle Burglary Suspect

In June, a series of vehicle burglaries were reported within the Hill N’ Dale community, located off of Cortez Boulevard, a few miles west Interstate 75 in Brooksville.

On 07-07-19, an Armed Vehicle Burglary was reported at a residence on the 6300 block of Cammie Street in Brooksville, which is located within the Hill N’ Dale community.

Video surveillance from the neighborhood showed a male subject entering an unlocked vehicle on Cammie Street. The video also showed the individual wearing what appears to be an ankle monitor.

Using the video evidence, detectives were able to quickly develop a possible suspect in the Armed Vehicle Burglary case, Tyron Ross B/M DOB/05-23-2003.

Ross was released from jail on June 24 and was required to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release.

District 1 detectives proceeded to contact the service provider for Ross’ ankle monitor.

The information from the ankle monitor showed on three separate occasions Ross mapped at an address on the same day a vehicle burglary was later reported. Two of the incidents happened on the same day and occurred within minutes of each other.

On July 9, detectives located Ross at 27183 Thorncrest Ave., in Brooksville, where he was arrested. Ross refused to identify other individuals believed to be involved in the vehicle burglaries.

Ross was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of Armed Burglary of a Conveyance, Grand Theft, and two counts of Burglary of a Conveyance.

His bond was set at $11,000.

