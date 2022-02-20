Man Shot in Parking Lot of Mermaids Lounge – 2022-05049

Date: February 19, 2022

On 02-19-2022 at 2:10 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Mermaids Lounge located at 4564 Commercial Way in Spring Hill in reference to a report of a shooting.

Witnesses called 9-1-1 to advise a man been shot several times while in the parking lot of the establishment.

The suspects, an unidentified black male and an unidentified Hispanic male, fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

The victim was treated by patrons inside the bar until EMS arrived on scene.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center for treatment of his gunshot wounds.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

The investigation remains active and no additional details are available at this time.

