Microsoft Office 2021 (Third perpetual release of Office 16) is a version of the Microsoft Office suite of applications for the Microsoft Windows and macOS operating systems. It is the successor to MS Office 2019, and it was released on 10-05-2021, shortly after the completion of Windows 11. As a third perpetual release of Office 16, office 2021 remains same version number as its predecessors. It introduces new dynamic arrays, XLOOKUP features for Excel, full dark mode support, and performance improvements. Support for retail versions of Office 2021 will end on 10-13-2026; unlike older versions of Office, there is no extended support period

Microsoft Office 2021 product key free

NMMKJ-6RK4F-KMJVX-8D9MJ–6MWKP

KDNJ9-G2MPB-HWJB4-DC6C2-DDCWD

You copy and paste Microsoft Office 2021 activation key as below image:

If these keys don’t work, you can use new method below

How to activate Microsoft Office 2021 without product key for free (180 days)

You can read these articles to know:

Applies to: Volume licensed versions of Office 2021, 2019 and Office 2016, including Project and Visio

So if you want to use this method, you convert MS Office 2021 retail to volume one.

I add the video below.

You can watch this video to know how to activate MS Office 2021 without product key (180 days)

Step 1: After you installed Office 2021, you open cmd (run as administrator)

Step 2: Then you paste these codes:

cd /d %ProgramFiles%\Microsoft Office\Office16

cd /d %ProgramFiles(x86)%\Microsoft Office\Office16

Then you enter.

Step 3: You use this code to convert your Office 2021 retail license to volume one:

for /f %x in ('dir /b ..\root\Licenses16\ProPlus2021VL_KMS*.xrm-ms') do cscript ospp.vbs /inslic:"..\root\Licenses16\%x"

Then you enter.

Step 4: You make sure your PC is connected to the internet, then you run the following command:

cscript ospp.vbs /inpkey:FXYTK-NJJ8C-GB6DW-3DYQT-6F7TH



cscript ospp.vbs /unpkey:BTDRB >nul



cscript ospp.vbs /unpkey:KHGM9 >nul



cscript ospp.vbs /unpkey:CPQVG >nul



cscript ospp.vbs /sethst:s8.uk.to



cscript ospp.vbs /setprt:1688



cscript ospp.vbs /act

Then you enter.

Done! You can check again.

You paste these codes in cmd to check the license status again:

cscript "%ProgramFiles(x86)%\Microsoft Office\Office16\ospp.vbs" /dstatus

cscript "%ProgramFiles%\Microsoft Office\Office16\ospp.vbs" /dstatus

You see you can use Office 2021 within 180 days.

Minimum System Requirements for Microsoft Office 2021 Pro Plus



Ensure the availability of listed below system specifications before going to start Microsoft Office 2021 Pro Plus.

Operating System: Windows 10/Windows 11 , Windows Server 2022 or macOS Sierra and later

Memory (RAM): 4GB or above

Hard Disk: 4 GB Free Space of Hard Disk

Processor: Intel Core i3 or above

