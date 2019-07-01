HCSO Searching for Teens who Escaped from Brooksville Treatment Facility

Two teens who escaped last week from the Success and Independence-Brooksville Academy in Hernando County were recently arrested by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Jarahmeel King B/M DOB/06-04-2004 and Peyton Anderson B/M DOB/09-11-2002 were both apprehended after going on a crime spree, which included stealing multiple vehicles.

The two teens were caught after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended when the teens crashed the stolen vehicle they were driving.

The teens were transported to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Fort Pierce.

Original information

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two juveniles who escaped Tuesday from Success and Independence-Brooksville Academy operated by Youth Opportunity Investments, located at 201 Culbreath Road, in Brooksville.

According to witnesses, at 8:31 p.m. a staff member was escorting two teens from the cafeteria back to their dorm when the juveniles decided to flee from the facility.

The staff member told deputies the teens ran south into the woods, toward Pasco County.

The two teens, Jarahmeel King B/M DOB/06-04-2004 and Peyton Anderson B/M DOB/09-11-2002, were court ordered to the facility and were not permitted to leave.

King, of Fort Pierce, was being detained at the facility for Violation of Probation on charges of Petit Theft, Grand Theft Auto, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery with a Firearm.

Anderson, of Avon Park, was being detained for Violation of Probation on charges of Burglary of Conveyance, Grand Theft, and Petit Theft.

Anderson is described as follows:

– Black male

– 5’7”

– 148 pounds

– Short black hair

– Brown eyes

– Last seen wearing a purple t-shirt, long blue pants, and black slide sandals

King is described as follows:

– Black male

– 5’6”

– 120 pounds

– Short black hair

– Brown eyes

– Last seen wearing a green t-shirt, long blue pants, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about King’s or Anderson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’ Office at 754-6830.

