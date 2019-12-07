A Brief Overview of Peptides and Their Health Benefits

A majority of cosmetic products contain a type of protein called peptides that are said to have potent anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties. While peptides are considered to be smaller versions of naturally occurring proteins, they contain fewer amino acids than the ordinary proteins. Nowadays, different types of peptides are found in various consumer products, including dietary supplements.

Benefits of Using Peptides

Peptides can be very effective in preventing blood clotting, enhancing athletic performance, boosting immune function, and reducing inflammation. Medical researches indicate that peptides are capable of:

Killing microbes

Boosting immune function

Reducing inflammations

Acting as antioxidants

Improving athletic performance

Lowering high blood pressure

Preventing blood clotting

Some people use these bioactive peptides for the following reasons:

Promoting Wound Healing

Collagen is an essential component of the skin. Collagen peptides can be used to facilitating wound healing processes. In addition, bioactive peptides that act as antioxidants can reduce inflammations and stimulate the body’s natural healing process. Low levels of antimicrobial peptides in the body may lead to a number of skin-related disorders such as eczema and psoriasis.

Slowing the Aging Process

Taking the right amounts of collagen peptides can slow the aging process by improving skin health. Food supplements with sufficient collagen peptides can also improve skin elasticity and treat wrinkles. Some experts have found that collagen plays a vital role in protecting the skin against sun damage by stimulating the production of the vital skin pigment called melanin.

Many manufacturers of popular food supplements use natural peptides that are either derived from foods or produced synthetically. Creatine peptides that can enhance the process of building muscles and Collagen peptides said to have anti-aging properties are the two most popular peptides in integrative medicine.