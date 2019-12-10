Big Ticket Items to Save Up For

What’s the point of working hard if you don’t spend your money on things you enjoy? While it’s important to take care of necessities and save up, if you gradually set a little bit of money aside each payday, you can make your work meaningful and give yourself something to look forward to.

Find Dazzling Entertainment

If you love the arts, treat yourself to a night of entertainment. Entertainment is the best way to escape your stress in your daily life. See one of the best NYC Broadway shows with your family. Buy a new flat screen TV to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on. Buy season tickets to your favorite sports team’s games. Invest in tickets for front row seats for your favorite singer’s or band’s concert.

Try Something New

If you consider yourself an adventurous person, spending your money on trying a new experience is the perfect investment. If you like exploring, save up to travel across the United States or explore a foreign country. If you’re a daredevil, save up to try skydiving, bungee jumping or hang gliding. If you’re looking for a more relaxing experience, try getting a hot stone treatment or cryogenics treatments.

Splurge on New Technology

Technology is one of the fastest moving industries. That’s why it’s important to save up to keep up with the times. Invest in the newest phone to get the greatest quality cellular speed and cameras. If you like video games, buy the latest system and a couple of video games to go with it. If you’re not a serious gamer, buy a virtual reality headset for some fun, active video gaming fun. One of the most important pieces of technology is a laptop or a computer. Splurge on best so that your laptop or computer is reliable.

Make sure you budget properly so that you have enough money to make one of these big splurges.