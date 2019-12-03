Sheriff to Offer Situational Awareness Firearms Training (S.A.F.E.)

Sheriff Al Nienhuis is pleased to announce Situational Awareness Firearms Training (S.A.F.E.), an interactive training course available exclusively to Hernando County residents who are current concealed weapon permit-holders.

In Hernando County, there are currently over 21,500 citizens who lawfully possess concealed weapons permits in compliance with FS 790.02. It is in the public’s best interest for citizens who are legally carrying to also be armed with basic knowledge and skills related to possessing said firearms. Therefore, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has created and will offer this one-day course.

The course will provide participants with a wide array of information, interactive (firearms) simulations training, and will include instruction on the firing range, with each participant firing 100 rounds from their personally owned weapon.

Training will be provided by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office certified firearms instructors.

Upcoming Dates

Each offering is limited to 24 participants, so register early!

• Friday, December 13, 2019 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Requirements

• Each participant must be a full time resident of Hernando County as verified through driver license or other form of current ID.

• Each participant must possess a current, active Florida Concealed Weapon Permit.

• Each participant must submit to a current criminal history check and verification of participant’s concealed weapon permit.

• A $100 registration fee online. (A portion of the proceeds will benefit Boy Scouts of America.)

• Each participant must bring for use a personally owned firearm. Each firearm will be subject to a safety inspection by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office firearms instructors. (Only .38 caliber, 9mm, 40 caliber, .380 caliber and 45 caliber are allowed.)

• Each participant must bring for use 100 rounds of factory ammunition for their firearm. (Reloads are not permitted.)

Registration Process

• https://www.hernandosheriff.org/safe.aspx

• Complete the online application. Be sure to include your Concealed Weapon Permit Number.

• Choose a date (listed above) you would like to attend. Once your application is submitted, you will receive an email to notify you that your application is being processed.

• The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a criminal history check and verify your Concealed Weapon Permit.

• Once your application has been processed, you will be emailed a link to remit the $100 registration fee. Cash or checks are not accepted.

• Once your registration fee is received, a confirmation email will be sent showing you are registered for the class and where to report on the day of the class.

