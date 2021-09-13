5 Mobility Aids for the Elderly That Can Make Your Life Simpler

Older adults or individuals with disabilities or injuries often face an increased risk of falling while moving from one place to another. Mobility aids are special devices that provide users with increased confidence and self-esteem, reduced pain, and more independence in moving around.

Here are top mobility aids for the elderly.

Walking Sticks



A walking stick is a device used to help an older adult walk. Besides helping with walking, it also provides other benefits like helping keep a good posture and providing stability.

A walking stick is helpful for a person who has weakness in the legs or trunk. They are the best devices for elderly people who need some support on the side of the body to maintain balance.

Walking sticks are not designed to bear the complete bodyweight of an individual. The handle is designed so that you may find it comfortable to hold but uncomfortable to rely on the stick entirely.

Walking Canes

Walking canes are different from walking sticks. Canes are designed to transfer your weight from the legs to your upper body and help mobility.

When canes are used correctly, they can reduce pressure on your legs and shift it to your wrists instead. The most common types of walking canes that are among the top mobility aids for the elderly are forearm canes, quad canes, and white canes.

Crutches

Crutches offer the same functionality as the canes. They transfer your body weight from the legs to the upper body. You can use crutches in pairs or singly. They are good mobility aids for people with permanent disabilities and short-term injuries. Some common types of crutches are platform crutches, forearm crutches, and underarm crutches.

Walkers

Also known as Zimmer frames, walkers have four legs to provide support to an individual. It has a metal framework and is considered a stable walking aid for the elderly.

There are several types of walkers, each with a varied design. A basic walker features a 3-side frame that surrounds the user. The user has to lift the frame and place it further and then move ahead with its support to meet the frame. This way, they can take one step at a time and move in a forward direction without anyone’s help.

Rollators

Rollators offer the same functionality as the walker, and the only difference lies in the design. A rollator has four wheels, a handlebar, and a seat so the user can rest whenever needed.

Unlike walkers, the user doesn’t need to lift the frame but can instead slide it forward with a gentle push. The rollator also features brakes that let you stop it from moving ahead excessively and prevent the user from falling.

Wheelchairs

Wheelchairs are ideal for the elderly who cannot put much pressure on their limbs or people who cannot walk. The wheelchair is an ideal mobility aid if the person with a disability has to cover a longer distance. Another person can push the chair, or the user can manually propel it.