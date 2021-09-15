HCSO Drone Unit Locates Two Individuals in Two Separate Incidents

Date: September 14, 2021

During the last 24 hours, The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Drone Unit successfully located two individuals involved in two separate incidents in Hernando County.

On 09-12-2021 at 7:26 p.m., deputies responded to Maycrest Avenue in Weeki Wachee in reference to a missing juvenile. The child had recently left her residence on foot.

The parents of the 16-year-old child indicated their daughter was mentally disabled and has the mental capacity of an 11 year old.

Investigation revealed the child was upset about having to go back to school.

Upon being deployed, a deputy operating a drone was able to locate the child walking in proximity to her home. With the help of a K-9 unit, deputies were able to quickly locate and safely return the child to her parents.

On 09-13-2021 at 1:18 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Mary’s Fish Camp, located in Weeki Wachee, in reference to a suspicious person in the area.

Witnesses reported hearing a woman’s voice coming from a wooded area who was yelling for help. A deputy using a drone was able to locate the female subject running through the woods.

Deputies were quickly able to locate and detain the woman.

Investigation revealed the woman ran into the woods because she was feeling stressed and wanted to vent her frustrations. The woman advised deputies she did not plan to harm herself.

Not meeting the criteria for a Baker Act, the woman was transported back to her vehicle where she was then allowed to leave.

