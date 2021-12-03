Windows 11 Home Product Key Free (45 Days)
Windows 11 is new Windows experience, bringing you closer to the people and things you love.
To download Windows 11 iso you visit here.
After you install Windows 11, you can use Windows 11 Home KMS keys to activate it within 45 days.
I also sell
- cheap Windows 11 Pro product key for $25/key (lifetime) here: https://saleproductkey.com/product/cheap-windows-11-pro-product-key-lifetime/
- cheap Windows 11 Home product key for $25/key (lifetime) here: https://saleproductkey.com/product/cheap-windows-11-home-product-key-lifetime/
How to activate Windows 11 Pro without product key for free 2021 (45 days)
(Source: Windows 11 key)
You can read these articles to know:
- https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows-server/get-started/kmsclientkeys
- https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/previous-versions/windows/it-pro/windows-server-2012-R2-and-2012/dn502531(v=ws.11)
Step 1: You go to the taskbar and type cmd => then you right-click Command Prompt and select Run as administrator
Step 2: You type the code “slmgr.vbs /ipk yourlicensekey” to install a Windows 11 license key
You get yourlicensekey here
Here is the list of Windows 11 Home product key free:
- Windows 11 Home Key: TX9XD-98N7V-6WMQ6-BX7FG-H8Q99
- Windows 11 Home N Key: 3KHY7-WNT83-DGQKR-F7HPR-844BM
- Windows 11 Home Single Language Key: 7HNRX-D7KGG-3K4RQ-4WPJ4-YTDFH
- Windows 11 Home Country Specific Key: PVMJN-6DFY6-9CCP6-7BKTT-D3WVR
Note: If you don’t know which Windows 11 edition you use (Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro…), you can read this article to know it: https://appsforpcfree.net/find-windows-10-edition-use/
For example, my Windows 11 is Windows 11 Home. So I type:
slmgr.vbs /ipk TX9XD-98N7V-6WMQ6-BX7FG-H8Q99
Step 3: You use the code “slmgr.vbs /skms s8.uk.to” to connect to my KMS server.
Then you Enter
Step 4: Then you type the code “slmgr.vbs /ato“
Then you Enter
Done.
You check the activation status again.
Note: If my KMS servers are busy, you can use new KMS servers: kms8.msguides.com
slmgr.vbs /skms kms8.msguides.com
slmgr.vbs /ato
You can watch this video to know how to activate Windows 11 Home without product key for free
With this method, you can activate Windows 11 all versions.
Windows 11 Home minimum system requirements
- Processor : 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device
- System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
- TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
Tag: free Windows 11 Home product key, Windows 11 Home product key free 2021, Windows 11 Home license key, windows 11 Home activation key
Read more: