Windows 11 Home Product Key Free (45 Days)

How to activate Windows 11 Pro without product key for free 2021 (45 days)

Step 1: You go to the taskbar and type cmd => then you right-click Command Prompt and select Run as administrator

Step 2: You type the code “slmgr.vbs /ipk yourlicensekey” to install a Windows 11 license key

You get yourlicensekey here

Here is the list of Windows 11 Home product key free:

Windows 11 Home Key: TX9XD-98N7V-6WMQ6-BX7FG-H8Q99

TX9XD-98N7V-6WMQ6-BX7FG-H8Q99 Windows 11 Home N Key: 3KHY7-WNT83-DGQKR-F7HPR-844BM

3KHY7-WNT83-DGQKR-F7HPR-844BM Windows 11 Home Single Language Key: 7HNRX-D7KGG-3K4RQ-4WPJ4-YTDFH

7HNRX-D7KGG-3K4RQ-4WPJ4-YTDFH Windows 11 Home Country Specific Key: PVMJN-6DFY6-9CCP6-7BKTT-D3WVR

Note: If you don’t know which Windows 11 edition you use (Windows 11 Home, Windows 11 Pro…), you can read this article to know it: https://appsforpcfree.net/find-windows-10-edition-use/

For example, my Windows 11 is Windows 11 Home. So I type:

slmgr.vbs /ipk TX9XD-98N7V-6WMQ6-BX7FG-H8Q99

Step 3: You use the code “slmgr.vbs /skms s8.uk.to” to connect to my KMS server.

Then you Enter

Step 4: Then you type the code “slmgr.vbs /ato“

Then you Enter

Done.

You check the activation status again.

Note: If my KMS servers are busy, you can use new KMS servers: kms8.msguides.com

slmgr.vbs /skms kms8.msguides.com

slmgr.vbs /ato

You can watch this video to know how to activate Windows 11 Home without product key for free

With this method, you can activate Windows 11 all versions.

Windows 11 Home minimum system requirements

Processor : 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0

