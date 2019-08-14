Why Today’s Farmers Must Be Agriculture CEOs

Managing the daily operations of an agriculture business is not like the farming of the past. Today’s farmers are required to think more like CEOs to keep their livelihood running efficiently. It is a challenge to maximize product output while ensuring that the costs of employees, equipment, and leased or purchased land stay in line with the revenue brought in.

1. The Money

If there is any concern, a flow of all income and expenses should be plotted to help explain and, perhaps, redistribute costs. Would it be best to lease land or refinance an already owned plot for a lower interest rate? Should money be set aside for repairing old equipment or would purchasing or leasing new tractors be a better investment?

2. The Work

Well-maintained equipment and quick connect tractor attachments may be needed to keep things running smoothly. Running an agriculture operation required that skilled workers be hired for work to be completed on schedule. Are employees able to use their time efficiently or would a different schedule or different equipment help streamline the process? If necessary, automate part of the process to keep things simple and costs low.

3. The Industry

Carefully following industry news alerts will keep owners aware of potential problems that may arise. These may have information about better prices on crop insurance or a wave of parasites that are spreading through the country and what can be done to counter them. It is crucial to be aware of potential issues as much as possible to ensure that a crop isn’t lost to a preventable disease.

Using the mindset of a CEO to run a farm will help streamline production and lower costs. Farmers must stay apprised of all the financial aspects of their industry so they will have a chance to predict the market for their product. With revenue stable, owners and employees alike will be secure in their labors.